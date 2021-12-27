Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $217.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day moving average is $205.33. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.46 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

