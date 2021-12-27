Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 487 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,124,000 after acquiring an additional 194,714 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $6,759,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,013,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 831,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $55.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.818 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

