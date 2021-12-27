Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Boosted by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 1.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $449,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $2,828,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 36.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,525 shares of company stock worth $62,413,357 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $101.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

