Rope Market Cap Hits $125,736.38 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $4.49 or 0.00008853 BTC on major exchanges. Rope has a total market cap of $125,736.38 and $691.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rope has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.34 or 0.07930134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.70 or 1.00000952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

