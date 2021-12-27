Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 14,310 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

