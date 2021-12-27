Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $25,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVT opened at $19.03 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

