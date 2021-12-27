SafeCoin Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $17.30 million and $3,811.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,201.44 or 0.99194705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00299494 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.12 or 0.00476821 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00155872 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001872 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

