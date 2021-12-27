salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $481,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 393,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $106,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com stock opened at $253.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,634 shares of company stock valued at $146,596,727. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

