Sarcophagus Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $18,201.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001933 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.28 or 0.07931960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,252.90 or 1.00051130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.