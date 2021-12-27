SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $382.02

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $382.02 and last traded at $382.02, with a volume of 6155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

