Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $163.97 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

