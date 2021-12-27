Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,851,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 176,440 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 2.63% of Seagate Technology worth $482,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Shares of STX traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

