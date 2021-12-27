Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 5,179 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.74% of ALLETE worth $23,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALE. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.62 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.