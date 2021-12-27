Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 53,439 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4,961.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE:MTN opened at $332.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.79 and its 200-day moving average is $324.03. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.43.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,027 shares of company stock worth $34,099,380 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.