Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $17.93 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $17,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $5,589,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $163.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.01.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

