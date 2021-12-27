Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 541,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,685 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,745 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 486,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BECN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.62.

Shares of BECN opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

