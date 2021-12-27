Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 11,160 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.58% of New Jersey Resources worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NJR opened at $40.47 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

