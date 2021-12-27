Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO opened at $664.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.95. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

