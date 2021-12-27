Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 761 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,005,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $473.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

