Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 126,805 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 126,805 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,464,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $16,650,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 321,510 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $12,355,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of PRGS opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

