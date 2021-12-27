Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of THFF opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $579.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.77.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

