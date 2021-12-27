Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 251 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,208.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,266.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,241.71. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.