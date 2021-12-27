Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of CSG Systems International worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $57.84 on Monday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

