Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $197.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.98 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

