Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,042 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Exelixis worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,923,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after buying an additional 558,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.