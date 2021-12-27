Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,839 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises about 1.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $38,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $109.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

