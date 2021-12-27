Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

SELB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.49. 11,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $407.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,748,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and have sold 44,974 shares valued at $160,858. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

