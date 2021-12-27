Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

SRE opened at $129.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.30. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

