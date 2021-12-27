Semux Market Cap Reaches $12,768.04 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Semux has a market capitalization of $12,768.04 and $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00183732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009799 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006683 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005090 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001963 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003560 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.