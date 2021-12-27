Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.88. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 39,550 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,670,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after purchasing an additional 453,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 407,108 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

