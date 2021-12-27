Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

ACN stock opened at $403.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.11 and its 200 day moving average is $336.64. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

