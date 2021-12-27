Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,638 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 54.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 248,864 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Continental Resources by 88.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 81,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

NYSE:CLR opened at $44.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

