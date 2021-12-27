Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,679 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $91.00 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

