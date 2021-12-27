Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $81.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,155.84 and a beta of 1.03. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

