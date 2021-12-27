Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,710 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70.

