Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 223.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,053,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,010 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,582,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,732,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after buying an additional 576,147 shares in the last quarter.

KWEB stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05.

