Sepio Capital LP Sells 121 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Landstar System by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Landstar System by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $172.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.52. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

