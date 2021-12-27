Sepio Capital LP Sells 189 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $107.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

