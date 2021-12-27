SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,818 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $173.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.45. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.53 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.