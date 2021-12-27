SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2,113.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $8,925,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,235,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of MTH opened at $116.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.68. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

