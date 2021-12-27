SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.41. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

