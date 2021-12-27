SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $64.40 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40.

