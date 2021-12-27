SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2,527.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in LCI Industries by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $149.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.91. LCI Industries has a one year low of $122.99 and a one year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

