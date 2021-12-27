SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 88,972 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,972 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $113.15 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

