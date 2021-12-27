Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 324,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $219.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $171.48 and a twelve month high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

