Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 38.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

