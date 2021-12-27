Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 765 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 279,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in ONEOK by 48.0% during the third quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 555,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

