Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

