Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 15,458 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $282.00 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

