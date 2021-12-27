Shell Asset Management Co. Has $15.26 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $97.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

